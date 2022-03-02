Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.35.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $310.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,450 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

