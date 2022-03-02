Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

HRZN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.20. 173,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,323. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

