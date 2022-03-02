Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,400 shares of company stock worth $18,136,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

