Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $98.35. 14,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,088. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.26. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $120.54.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,400 shares of company stock worth $18,136,264. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 388,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 41,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.