Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. 60,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,651,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 145,309 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

