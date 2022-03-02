Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HRL traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.75. 69,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,027. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,478,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,145,000 after purchasing an additional 229,624 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 145,309 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,448,000 after purchasing an additional 131,526 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,651,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

