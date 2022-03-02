Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of HRL traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.75. 69,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,027. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08.
In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
