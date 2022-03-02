Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.
HHC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.18. 215,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.05 and a beta of 1.48. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HHC. TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Howard Hughes
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
