Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

HHC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.18. 215,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.05 and a beta of 1.48. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Howard Hughes by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 73,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HHC. TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

