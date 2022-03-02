Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of HHC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,582. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -82.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average of $92.69. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $113.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

