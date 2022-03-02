Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.
Shares of HHC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,582. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -82.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average of $92.69. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $113.20.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company.
Howard Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
