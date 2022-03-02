HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.34 Billion

Analysts predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) will report sales of $16.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.88 billion. HP posted sales of $15.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $66.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.70 billion to $66.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $66.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.95 billion to $68.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,449. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

