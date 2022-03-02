Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 10,000 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,759,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,193,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,671,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,023,000 after buying an additional 88,741 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,928,000 after buying an additional 368,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 708,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,455,000 after acquiring an additional 172,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $153.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.69 and a 200 day moving average of $160.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $137.13 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -130.35 and a beta of 2.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is -183.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

