Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreases Position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,137 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 1.54% of FAST Acquisition Corp. II worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 25.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FZT opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

