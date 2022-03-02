Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $3.44 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

