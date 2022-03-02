Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $3.61 Million Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Boston Partners grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,030 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $269,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,221 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $179,254,000 after buying an additional 1,671,009 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $233,576,000 after buying an additional 879,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.86.

EOG opened at $116.41 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.