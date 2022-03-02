Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.8% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.48.

OVV stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 3.39. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.