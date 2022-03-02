Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lennar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lennar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 105.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after buying an additional 1,274,105 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 34.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after buying an additional 521,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 464,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,468,000 after purchasing an additional 263,489 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $77.86 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average of $102.34.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

