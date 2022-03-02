Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,032,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $994,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $309,000.

Get Bannix Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BNIXU stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Bannix Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bannix Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bannix Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.