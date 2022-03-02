Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Update

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BOSSY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14.

BOSSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($70.79) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

