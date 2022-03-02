Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HYLN. Barclays cut Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HYLN traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,953. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola bought 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $39,955.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,621 shares of company stock worth $136,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 90.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter worth $121,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hyliion by 494.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 926,384 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter worth $6,388,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Hyliion by 4,138.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,107 shares during the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyliion (Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

