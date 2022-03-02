Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Up 303.5% in February

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 303.5% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HYPMY stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. 5,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,739. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.72. Hypera has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Get Hypera alerts:

About Hypera (Get Rating)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.