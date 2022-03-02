IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,685,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,912,000 after purchasing an additional 691,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,906,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,157 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

IAC stock opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $101.90 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.87.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

