IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.10. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in IAMGOLD by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

