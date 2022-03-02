Ian Jacobs Acquires 520,000 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs bought 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $239,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs bought 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs bought 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics Limited has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

