IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Holdings Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,998 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,122,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after buying an additional 274,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 37.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 539,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,781,000 after buying an additional 148,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,640 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,392,000 after buying an additional 119,449 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,358,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,566,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,235,000 after buying an additional 77,096 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IDA opened at $102.40 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.63.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

