IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $721.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) will announce $721.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $729.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $717.00 million. IDEX posted sales of $652.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.09.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $188.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.75 and its 200 day moving average is $219.89. IDEX has a twelve month low of $181.66 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

