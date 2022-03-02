IMI (LON:IMI) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,070 ($27.77) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.33% from the stock’s current price.

IMI has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.76) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.76) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.85) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($22.14).

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,405 ($18.85) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,878 ($25.20). The company has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 21.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,646.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,710.98.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

