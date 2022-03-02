Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. 1st Source makes up approximately 0.8% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,018,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 364,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,922,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 278,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,167,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,477,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1st Source alerts:

SRCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of SRCE stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,993. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.08. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 33.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.14 per share, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile (Get Rating)

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.