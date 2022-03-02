Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Lowers Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 1.3% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 229.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.77. 55,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444,615. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

