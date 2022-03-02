Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 1,007 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in AT&T were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

T stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.84. 435,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,166,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

