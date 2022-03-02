Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) to report $410,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $550,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

INFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,323. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

