Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ) Shares Down 0.3%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.09 and last traded at $26.36. Approximately 5,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.43.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.