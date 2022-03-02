Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

INO stock remained flat at $$3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,485,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,367,488. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $681.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 539,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 374.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 457,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 479,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.