InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a growth of 292.0% from the January 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 871,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:IPOOF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 263,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,242. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $234.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.92.

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

