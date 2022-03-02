Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Issues Earnings Results

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

NASDAQ INSG traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. 1,718,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,665. The firm has a market cap of $502.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. Inseego has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $12.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Inseego by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Inseego by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

