Insider Buying: Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) COO Acquires 11,760 Shares of Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) COO Michael Routledge acquired 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CDE stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 1.71. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,875,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,972,000 after purchasing an additional 496,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,758,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,563,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,834,000 after acquiring an additional 783,187 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,224,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 419,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

