Insider Buying: Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Acquires 3,030 Shares of Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston acquired 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 820 ($11.00) per share, with a total value of £24,846 ($33,336.91).

LON HWDN opened at GBX 805.40 ($10.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 829.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 885.72. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 687 ($9.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 985.80 ($13.23). The company has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HWDN shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($14.29) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.63) to GBX 940 ($12.61) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,095 ($14.69) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,080 ($14.49) to GBX 940 ($12.61) in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 955 ($12.81).

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

