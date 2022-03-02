Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Sells 1,972 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $20,291.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $29.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $537.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

