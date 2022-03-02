Insider Selling: Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Sells 4,858 Shares of Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE EMN opened at $114.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.62. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

