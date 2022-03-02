Insider Selling: Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) Insider Sells 3,274 Shares of Stock

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA – Get Rating) insider Alan Carroll sold 3,274 shares of Ideagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.98), for a total value of £7,268.28 ($9,752.15).

Shares of IDEA stock opened at GBX 226 ($3.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £663.74 million and a PE ratio of 113.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 262.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 282.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85. Ideagen plc has a 52-week low of GBX 218.20 ($2.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 335 ($4.49).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 0.14 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. Ideagen’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on IDEA shares. lifted their price target on Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.70) to GBX 365 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.90) price target on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

