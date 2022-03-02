Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target Cut to $109.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $111.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.38. Integer has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Integer will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 7,290.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

