Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 183 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.47. 197,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336,654. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $214.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

