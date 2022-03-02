Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 135 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGLT traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.15. The stock had a trading volume of 193,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,690. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.18. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.