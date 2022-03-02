Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Lowers Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 395,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,578. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,174,866. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PINS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.84.

About Pinterest (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.