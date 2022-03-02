Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Fastenal stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.70. 127,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,890. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.