Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.36. 119,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,615. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

