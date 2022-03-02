Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 8,101 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after acquiring an additional 244,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $7,742,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 60.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 107,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 30.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 520,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

NYSE ACI traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $31.27. 24,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

