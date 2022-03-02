Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $84.66

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 84.66 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.87). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.91), with a volume of 17,988 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of £40.33 million and a PE ratio of 24.11.

In other Intercede Group news, insider Andrew John Walker sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.05), for a total value of £234,000 ($313,967.53).

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

