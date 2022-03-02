Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.20. 71,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,069. The company has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.86 and its 200-day moving average is $127.59. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,174,130. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

