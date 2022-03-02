Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

ICE opened at $127.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.