InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,758.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($77.82) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($74.80) to GBX 5,675 ($76.14) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 518,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,781,000 after purchasing an additional 126,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IHG opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $73.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average of $66.13.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

