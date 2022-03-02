Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP James Alexander Chriss Sells 368 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $468.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $554.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 383.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.33.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

